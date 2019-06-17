The Syrian regime has been accused of using chemical weapons, including in an alleged chlorine attack on north-west Syria on May 19. The regime has denied the allegations.

Syrians run for cover during an air strike by pro-regime forces on the market town of Kfar Ruma in Syria's south-western Idlib province. May 30, 2019. (AFP)

On May 19, bombs rained down on an opposition-held village in the mountains of north-western Syria.

They released a gas that the locals and medical personnel said smelled like chlorine.

On the same day, the Syrian regime released a statement calling the allegations false.

However, the US, UK, and France said there were signs that chemical had been used in the attacks by the Syrian regime forces.

TRT World's Obaida Hitto has more.

Source: TRT World