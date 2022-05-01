Fast News

Last year, Saudi Arabia has deposited $3 billion in Pakistan's central bank to help support its foreign reserves.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2022. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will discuss the possibility of supporting the kingdom's $3 billion deposit in Pakistan's central bank by extending its term "or through other options," a joint statement carried out by Saudi state news agency SPA said.

With a yawning current account deficit and foreign reserves falling to as low as $10.8 billion, the South Asian nation is in dire need of external finances.

Pakistan also welcomed on Sunday a Saudi decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of crude oil products and oil derivatives, SPA reported.

The statement came after a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Source: AP