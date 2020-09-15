Fast News

Saudi Cabinet said that the kingdom stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at enabling the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

In this December 9, 2018 file photo, released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, speaks to his father, King Salman, at a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

Saudi Arabia said it stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

A cabinet statement on Tuesday read, "The cabinet notes that the kingdom stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that enables the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel and two Gulf Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, signed normalisation agreements at the White House in Washington.

Saudi Arabia had previously told an Arab League meeting it supported all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

A statement released by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud last week, included no direct mention of a normalisation deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The prince said Riyadh supported the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the borders before the 1967 Middle East war, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia opened up its airspace to Israel-UAE flights after the normalisation deal but has said it will not follow the United Arab Emirates until the Jewish state has signed an internationally recognised peace accord with Palestine.

Disputed Deal

During the 1967 war, Israel captured territory including the West Bank and Gaza, which it still occupies.

Announced on August 13, the UAE-Israel accord was the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, and was forged largely through shared fears of Iran.

Bahrain followed in UAE's footsteps a few weeks later.

In Washington earlier, the deal was formalised at a special signing ceremony overseen by US President Donald Trump.

The Saudi agenda remains unclear, but for now at least, it is largely believed that they are standing firmly behind the people of Palestine.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies