Fast News
The Riyadh-led military coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen starting Thursday in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a senior Saudi official said.
"We are announcing a ceasefire starting (Thursday) for two weeks. We are expecting the Houthis will accept. We are preparing the ground to fight Covid-19" in Yemen, the official said.
The unilateral ceasefire will begin at 0900 GMT on Thursday, he added.
The Saudi-led military coalition has been active in Yemen's conflict in support of an internationally recognised government since 2015.
Source: AFP