Saudi-led military coalition declared two weeks long ceasefire in Yemen, where it has been carrying out military operations since 2015, due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

People gather at the site of an air strike launched by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen May 16, 2019. (Reuters)

The Riyadh-led military coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen starting Thursday in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a senior Saudi official said.

"We are announcing a ceasefire starting (Thursday) for two weeks. We are expecting the Houthis will accept. We are preparing the ground to fight Covid-19" in Yemen, the official said.

The unilateral ceasefire will begin at 0900 GMT on Thursday, he added.

The Saudi-led military coalition has been active in Yemen's conflict in support of an internationally recognised government since 2015.

Source: AFP