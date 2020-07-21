Fast News

Reruns held in polling centres in Aleppo and Deir Ezzor provinces for parliamentary election guaranteed to maintain regime leader Assad's hegemony.

A woman casts her ballot at a voting station in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on July 19, 2020 during the parliamentary elections. (AFP)

Vote counting has been under way in Syria after reruns in five polling stations delayed the results of parliamentary polls guaranteed to renew the ruling party's and regime leader's hegemony.

The reruns of Sunday's vote were held on Monday in four polling centres in Aleppo province and one in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, the regime-run SANA news agency said.

The fresh polling was ordered by the electoral commission after suspected discrepancies were reported between the number of cast ballots and the number of registered voters.

Such reruns are not uncommon in Syria, where results took four days to be released in the previous legislative polls held in 2016.

The election comes at a critical phase for the regime, which has reconquered much of the territory lost at the beginning of the country's war but faces its hardest economic challenges yet.

The battered economy is sinking deeper into trouble, hit also by a financial meltdown in neighbouring Lebanon that choked off dollars and the toughest US sanctions yet imposed last month.

More than 7,000 polling stations opened across regime-held parts of Syria, including for the first time in former opposition strongholds, in the third such polls since the war started nine years ago.

Former Syrian Member of Parliament, who lost his seat in this week’s election, reveals the system was rigged: hints he was visited by a “comrade” (from the regime) advising him to pull out; speaks out against corruption & “internal ISIS”; says “Aleppo is for its great people” etc https://t.co/4mVnyTMv46 — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) July 21, 2020

Millions ineligible amid war

The millions of Syrians who fled the conflict were not eligible to vote.

Several lists were allowed to run across the country but, without any real opposition, regime leader Bashar al Assad's Baath party and its allies were expected to win most of parliament's 250 seats.

The Baath party will win most of the seats, said Edward Dehnert, an analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

"The remainder will be split between allied parties in the Baath-led progressive national front and independents, including prominent business figures."

Assad's opponents denounced the vote as a farce, nearly a decade into a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and made millions refugees.

Coronavirus-hit polls

The elections were twice postponed from April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 522 people and killed 29 in regime-held areas, according to official figures.

Portraits of the contenders have been displayed across the capital for weeks, with the 1,658 candidates, including several prominent businessmen.

Many candidates are running on pledges to tackle sharp inflation and improve infrastructure ravaged by the conflict.

The next presidential polls are expected in 2021, and potential candidates will need the written approval of at least 35 members of parliament.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies