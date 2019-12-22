Fast News

War monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the regime push "is an attempt to get closer to Maaret al Numan" –– a northwestern city that came under Russian bombing besides other towns.

A Syrian boy sits atop personal effects in the back of a pick-up truck fleeing bombardment in the town of Saraqib, in the northwestern Idlib province, on December 21, 2019. (AFP)

Syria regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from opposition and rebel forces following days of violent clashes, a war monitor said on Sunday, while Russian bombing killed five civilians in the area, Anadolu Agency reported.

The fresh advances in Idlib province bring regime forces closer to capturing one of the largest urban centres in Syria's last major opposition bastion, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR] said.

"This push is an attempt to get closer to Maaret al Numan," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP news agency.

Syrian opposition aircraft monitors said Russian warplanes struck the city of Maarat al Numan and the towns of Talmenes, Alteh and Aldier Alsharki, killing five civilians.

Sources with the White Helmets civil defence agency said three people were killed in Talmenes and two in Aldier Alsharki.

Thousands flee homes

The rebel-held Idlib region hosts some three million people including many displaced by years of violence in other parts of Syria.

The Syrian regime has repeatedly vowed to take back the area and bombardment has continued despite a ceasefire announced in August.

The heightened regime and Russian bombardment on the Maaret al-Numan region since December 16 have forced tens of thousands of vulnerable people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

The world body has called for "immediate de-escalation" and warned of further mass displacement if the violence continues.

The regime forces have since Thursday been locked in battles with rebels, seizing a total of 25 towns and villages from their control, according to the Observatory.

Four days of fighting have killed 103 militants as well as 71 regime forces, bringing the total toll to more than 170 dead on both sides, added the monitor, which is based in Britain and relies on an extensive network inside Syria.

Syrians near Turkish border

Since August, Idlib has supposedly been protected by a ceasefire announced by Moscow, but bombardments have continued.

Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border following intense attacks.

Syria's war has killed over 400,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies