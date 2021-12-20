Fast News

Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Beirut to express solidarity with the people, urged the international community to offer more financial assistance to the country in need of humanitarian assistance.

The blast killed at least 216 people and injured thousands more. (Mohamed Azakir / Reuters)

The UN chief has called for an impartial and transparent investigation into last year's massive Beirut port explosion to ensure justice, after paying tribute to the victims of the blast.

Standing under the rain, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Lebanon, laid a wreath on Monday at a memorial bearing the names of the victims at the Beirut Port site of the explosion.

READ MORE: Top Lebanese officials implicated in Beirut blast, UN probe recommended

Later Monday, Guterres tweeted, urging for an impartial and transparent investigation: “The Lebanese people deserve the truth.” And after meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, he reiterated his support for the families’ quest for justice.

“I have been receiving messages from many victims claiming for the need of truth to be established, for the need of an independent investigation that is able to produce the truth," he said.

“I fully understand their concerns and I hope that the institutions will be able to guarantee that.”

Guterres urged Lebanon's political leaders to come together to overcome the country's multiple crises, particularly the economic meltdown that has sank the once middle-income nation into poverty.

The UN chief arrived in Lebanon on Sunday for a three-day visit.

He said he is here to express solidarity with the Lebanese people and urged the international community to offer more financial assistance to the country in need of humanitarian assistance.

Devastating blast

The August 4, 2020 blast has been described as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in the world.

It devastated the Lebanese capital, killing at least 216 people and injuring thousands.

The blast was caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port for years, apparently with the knowledge of senior politicians and security officials who did nothing about it.

More than 16 months after the government launched a judicial investigation, nearly everything else remains unknown — from who ordered the shipment to why officials ignored repeated warnings of the danger.

Families of the victims have been pressing for answers, accusing political parties of obstructing the national investigation.

The local probe, led by Judge Tarek Bitar, has been facing numerous challenges, including criticism by powerful politicians and lawsuits from defendants who have questioned its fairness.

Disagreements over the judge’s work have paralyzed the government, which has not met since October 12 despite the country's huge economic, financial and political problems.

Lebanon's powerful militant group Hezbollah and two allied groups have demanded that Bitar be replaced.

READ MORE: Tensions over Beirut blast investigation pushes Lebanon into new crisis

Source: TRTWorld and agencies