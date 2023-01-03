Fast News

Hamlin took a hard hit as he tackled the Bengals' Tee Higgins. He then stood up and suddenly collapsed to the floor, with medical staff rushing onto the field shortly after.

Hamlins' family came down from the stands to be with him as he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. (AP)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been in critical condition after being given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance during a National Football League game against Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter but then fell on his back on Monday.

The game was halted as medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee.

The NFL later announced the game had been postponed.

As Hamlin was taken to the hospital, players from both teams went to their locker rooms, some with tears in their eyes.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

'Pray for Buffalo #3 Hamlin'

It was unclear when the game between two AFC contenders with the No. 1 seed hanging in the balance would be concluded.

The NFL Players Association said Hamlin's health was the number one priority.

"We have been in touch with the Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL," it said. "The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well-being."

The Bengals led 7-3 when the injury occurred, Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium falling silent after Hamlin collapsed and it quickly became clear that the situation was serious.

As spectators filed out of the stadium one Bengals fan stood solemnly holding a quickly made sign saying: "Pray for Buffalo #3 Hamlin."

A Pennsylvania native who played college football at Pittsburgh, Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round, 212th overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Tom Brady un-retires to play 23rd season in NFL

Source: TRTWorld and agencies