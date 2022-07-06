Fast News

Türkiye-Somalia bilateral trade volume reached $363M last year, which was only $2M in 2013, Türkiye's President Erdogan says.

Türkiye's largest embassy building in the world is located in the Somali capital Mogadishu. (AA)

Türkiye's joint steps taken with the Mogadishu government in 2011 have helped Somalia revitalise, as the country was on the brink of collapse, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"So in 2011, we paid an official visit to Somalia with a large delegation to extend a message to the world that we are standing with our Somali brothers and sisters," Erdogan told a news conference held with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Noting that the joint steps taken with Somalia have aided the country to revitalise and develop even further, Erdogan said the bilateral trade volume between reached $363M last year, which was only at $2M in 2013.

Türkiye's largest embassy building in the world is located in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Erdogan said, adding that his country is proud of it.

For his part, Mohamud thanked the Turkish nation for its investments in Somalia, expressing appreciation to Türkiye and its people for the endeavour and efforts about the humanitarian situation his country has been facing.

