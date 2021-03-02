Fast News

President Erdogan announces Turkey's new human rights action plan that will, among other issues, deal with freedom of expression, gender-based violence, the right to a fair trial and personal data as the country aims for closer ties with the EU.

President Erdogan at Bestepe Culture Centre in Ankara, March 2, 2021. (AA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged that Turkey will strengthen the right to a fair trial as well as freedoms of expression and organisation in the country as part of his government's new Human Rights Action Plan.

Speaking at the Human Rights Action Plan presentation meeting in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan announced that the plan which was promised in recent months as part of a series of legal reforms would improve the judiciary system, adding that no one can be deprived of their freedom because of their thoughts.

“We are launching comprehensive work to amend political parties and election legislation to strengthen democratic participation, " Erdogan said.

Turkey's new human rights action plan is expected to be implemented in two years, he said.

The human rights plan comes weeks after the president said "the future of Turkey lies with the EU" during a video conference with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union Commission.

On Tuesday, he reiterated his views on bringing the two together. "Turkey will accelerate efforts on EU visa liberation process," he said.

Trials and due process

The plan includes measures to bolster the people's right to a fair trial, Erdogan said.

An independent penal review board will be set up with participants from the bar, non-governmental organisations as well as universities.

The president's outlined measures included the simplification of applications for lawsuits, cut down on associated bureaucratic fees and reduce the time administrative procedures take from a maximum of 60 days to 30 days.

A Human Rights Compensation Commission will cover the costs of litigants during lengthy trials, he added.

Gender-based violence

The president vowed that the country will wipe out such crimes "until not a single woman has crimes of violence committed against her". He said the plan will lean on support from NGOs and other sectors of society to eliminate violence against women.

Special investigative units will be expanded across the country to look into crimes against women, he added.

The new plan will also increase psychosocial support as well as information services for women, children, people with disabilities and older adults.

Part of the new human rights missive is to protect vulnerable sectors of society, especially keep children away from risky digital exposure and cyberbullying.

Freedom of expression

"No one can be deprived of freedom for their thoughts," Erdogan said, adding the plan aims to increase freedom of expression and organisaion, issues that the European Union has repeatedly brought up discussing Turkey's membership to the bloc.

Erdogan said professional activities of journalists will be faciliated with an aim to increase freedom of expression and press, he added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies