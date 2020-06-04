Fast News

Turkey's President Erdogan said putschist Khalifa Haftar and his supporters are the biggest obstacle to peace in Libya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj (L) hold a joint press conference at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on June 4, 2020. (AA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will increase its support for Libya's internationally recognised leader Fayez al Sarraj and that the conflict there can only be resolved politically under the auspices of the United Nations.

In a news conference with Sarraj in Ankara, Erdogan said that Turkey and Libya would also advance exploration and drilling for oil in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Erdogan said warlord Khalifa Haftar and his supporters are the biggest obstacles to peace.

History will judge those who cause bloodshed and tears in Libya by supporting putschist Haftar, said the Turkish president.

'Determined' to control whole country - Sarraj

Sarraj said his forces were "determined" to take over the entire country from warlord Haftar.

"Our fight continues and we are determined to defeat the enemy, impose state control on the whole of the homeland and destroy all those who jeopardise the construction of a civil, democratic and modern state," Sarraj he said.

Libya's premier also said they will not allow negotiations in the next stages with Haftar.

Haftar's militias, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, have been attacking Tripoli since April 2019 but have been pushed back in recent months.

Since 2015, Libya has been divided between two governments, one in the east and one in the west. Haftar's eastern-based militants launched an offensive in April 2019 to capture the capital from the western-based Government of National Accord.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies