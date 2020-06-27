Fast News

Locals have been given an economic boost in the Bukdegirmeni neighbourhood thanks to tourists flooding the region to get in a selfie of the ancient rock.

A mountainous rock in southern Turkey has an uncanny resemblance to US President Donald Trump. (Ihlas Haber Ajansi)

A large mountainous rock with an uncanny resemblance to the silhouette of US President Donald Trump is drawing in crowds of tourists to its location in southern Turkey's Mersin.

Locals have been given an economic boost in the Bukdegirmeni neighbourhood thanks to tourists flooding the region to get in a selfie of the ancient rock.

“It only got famous after more people started recognising Trump,” Mustafa Kaya, headman of the Bukdegirmeni neighborhood told Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

Images of the rock took social media by storm and had overnight put the town of Silifke on the tourist map.

The outline of the structure, when photographed from the side, closely resembles a silhouette of Trump's face.

Everyone knows about Mount Rushmore with sculptures of the US Presidents. What about “Trump Rock” in Turkey’s southern town of Silifke? 😊



🇹🇷🧿🇺🇸 @GoTurkey #ReTurkey



https://t.co/cE7gYqRUta pic.twitter.com/grmKFxQdgL — 🇹🇷 Umut Acar (@AcarUmut) June 24, 2020

‘Trump rock’ @realDonaldTrump new landmark of southern Turkish town



The rock in the Bükdeğirmeni neighborhood of Silifke district, in Mersin, Turkey pic.twitter.com/oz6aY6hUUV — Turkey_Pics 🇹🇷 (@Turkey_Pics) June 24, 2020

Source: TRTWorld and agencies