Locals have been given an economic boost in the Bukdegirmeni neighbourhood thanks to tourists flooding the region to get in a selfie of the ancient rock.
A large mountainous rock with an uncanny resemblance to the silhouette of US President Donald Trump is drawing in crowds of tourists to its location in southern Turkey's Mersin.
“It only got famous after more people started recognising Trump,” Mustafa Kaya, headman of the Bukdegirmeni neighborhood told Ihlas News Agency (IHA).
Images of the rock took social media by storm and had overnight put the town of Silifke on the tourist map.
The outline of the structure, when photographed from the side, closely resembles a silhouette of Trump's face.
@realDonaldTrump Trump rocks... Mersin in TURKEY😊 pic.twitter.com/6W52P80AYV— Onur TOKER (@onur_toker) June 25, 2020
Everyone knows about Mount Rushmore with sculptures of the US Presidents. What about “Trump Rock” in Turkey’s southern town of Silifke? 😊— 🇹🇷 Umut Acar (@AcarUmut) June 24, 2020
🇹🇷🧿🇺🇸 @GoTurkey #ReTurkey
https://t.co/cE7gYqRUta pic.twitter.com/grmKFxQdgL
‘Trump rock’ @realDonaldTrump new landmark of southern Turkish town— Turkey_Pics 🇹🇷 (@Turkey_Pics) June 24, 2020
The rock in the Bükdeğirmeni neighborhood of Silifke district, in Mersin, Turkey pic.twitter.com/oz6aY6hUUV