Eastern Express, chugging between capital Ankara and eastern Kars province, will now stop briefly at several sites allowing visitors to enjoy more destinations.

The 1300-km journey is in high demand due to the picturesque landscape it travels through with bloggers, videographers and Instagrammers being among its most frequent travellers. (TRTWorld)

A new cross-country train service has opened in Turkey that seeks to attract a new generation of travellers, taking them from the capital Ankara to the far-eastern city of Kars.

Previously, the Eastern Express ran non-stop between the two cities, but now, thousands of passengers will get a chance to make brief stops in areas it used to bypass like Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum, before reaching its final destination.

TRT World's Suheil Damouny went along for a ride to find out more.

Source: TRT World