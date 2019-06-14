A project that is part of a growing movement of people practicing permaculture, a movement in agriculture that encourages working with, rather than against nature,

Bodrum is a popular resort among for people looking to enjoy their holidays during the summer. (AA)

Turkey's resort city of Bodrum is known for its coastline, and for major development. But one project is using local resources for a more sustainable approach, and one that's rooted in traditional techniques.

It's part of a growing movement of people practicing permaculture, a movement in agriculture that encourages working with, rather than against nature.

TRT World's Liz Maddock reports.

Source: TRT World