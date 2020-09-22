Fast News

Turkish President Erdogan says steps taken by Greece are key to how dialogue between the two countries will progress.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and European Council President Charles Michel seen in a videoconference on September 22, 2020. (AA)

Turkey and Greece have stated they are ready to resume exploratory talks to address their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

The two sides agreed to open negotiations during a three-way videoconference between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council chief Charles Michel on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said.

In the videoconference, Erdogan said the "partial momentum" secured by establishing dialogue should be maintained with reciprocal steps, according to the Turkish presidency statement.

Erdogan said he hoped an EU summit on September 24 to 25 would bring new impetus to Turkey-EU ties.

Concrete steps on updating a customs union between the two sides, visa-free travel and migration would give ties a positive foundation.

READ MORE: US Embassy in Turkey: 'Seville map' has no legal basis

Source: TRTWorld and agencies