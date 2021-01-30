Fast News

In a pirate attack last week, one person was killed and 15 of the cargo ship's 19 crew members were abducted.

The MV Mozart container ship is seen near Durban, South Africa, September 16, 2020. (Reuters)

Turkey has brought home three crew members who survived a pirate attack on a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Gulf of Guinea.

Turkey's embassy in capital Libreville on Twitter said the crew members – Furkan Yaren, Ilhan Suha Tatligul and Bahadir Yesilalan – flew to Turkey from Gabon.

Turkey's Ambassador to Gabon Nilufer Erdem Kaygisiz was also present at the airport and bade farewell to the crew members.

In a pirate attack last week, 15 of the cargo ship's 19 crew members were abducted, while one, an Azerbaijani national, was killed.

Following the attack, Mozart anchored at the nearby Port-Gentil on Sunday, but with only three of its surviving crew members on board.

All members in good health

On Wednesday, an Istanbul-based firm which provides technical management services for the vessel, said all 15 crew members are in good health and uninjured.

"Boden Shipping communicated with the crew members of the container ship Mozart, which was hijacked off Sao Tome on Jan. 23, 2021," said a statement by the firm.

The company said it will "continue to make every effort to ensure the fastest release" of the crew who are their "first and only priorities" and "continue to be in constant communication with the families of the abducted sailors."

