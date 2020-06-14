Fast News

Turkish Defence ministry said on Twitter that Turkish fighter jets have destroyed caves where the terrorists took shelter.

Turkish jets regularly bomb PKK targets in northern Iraq. (AP)

Turkey has launched operation Claw-Eagle against terrorists, the Defence Ministry announced early on Monday.

The ministry said on Twitter that Turkish fighter jets have destroyed caves where the terrorists took shelter. It did not specify the exact location of the operation.

The statement said the caves collapsed on the terrorists.

Anadolu Agency reported that air strikes were carried out against PKK/YPG terrorist bases in northern Iraq in Sinjar, Qandil, Karacak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk.

Claw-Eagle operation was taking place under right of self defense arising from international law, the Turkish defence ministry said.

Designated terror group

The PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.

While Turkish warplanes frequently target PKK/YPG targets in northern Iraq, Turkey has also warned in recent years of a potential ground offensive targeting the PKK/YPG bases in the Qandil mountains.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies