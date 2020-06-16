Fast News

The flight operations remained suspended for more than two months in the country as part of the precautionary measures adopted by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Domestic tourism in Turkey has begun as it returns to "new normal," and the country is revving up efforts to gradually reopen to international travellers. (AA)

Turkey has lifted restrictions on international and domestic travel, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey is ready to host you with her magnificent colors, spectacular nature, safe tourism and developed health infrastructure," the Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter account.

We have removed restrictions on international&domestic travel.#Turkey is ready to host you with her magnificent colors, spectacular nature, safe tourism and developed health infrastructure.#ReTurkey#TravelTuesday #TogetherToday pic.twitter.com/9eCj8ixsLd — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) June 16, 2020

A large number of people in Turkey benefited from health care services during the novel coronavirus outbreak, thanks to the reforms and investments undertaken over the years in the health sector.

Did you know that the second largest canyon in the world after Grand Canyon is in Turkey? Discover the lace like formations on #Tasyaran Canyon formed by the river that has been inspiring sculptors and painters. #ReTurkey #Uşak pic.twitter.com/BB31Pg5xvk — Go Turkey (@GoTurkey) June 16, 2020

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa last week restarted its international flights after a two-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors are seen as they take a tour around the remains of the ancient city of Ephesus in Izmir, Turkey on June 10, 2020. (Mehmet Emin Menguarslan / AA)

The novel coronavirus pandemic impacted the entire tourism sectors across the world and Turkey issued pandemic-related "Safe Tourism Certificate" programs for the tourists.

People visit ancient site of Gobeklitepe, known as the world's oldest temple, in southeastern Turkey as museums and archeological sites start to host visitors by considering hygiene measures and social distance as part of Turkey's normalisation process after coronavirus restrictions, in Sanliurfa, Turkey on June 1, 2020. (Mehmet Fatih Aslan / AA)

"In tourism, there is no other country that has done certification better and more reliable than Turkey," the country's Tourism and Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

Hot air balloons glide over the Cappadocia region during test flights, in Nevsehir, Turkey on June 5, 2020. (Behcet Alkan / AA)

Turkey's main priority in the pandemic is to resume air traffic to all the countries.

Bodrum, stretching from Turkey's southwest coast into the Aegean Sea, is a hub for international tourists, June 16, 2020. (Ali Balli / AA)

In 2019 Turkey broke a record in tourism with 51.7 million tourists visiting the country, according to the Tourism Ministry data. Most of the tourists came from Russia followed by Germans and Bulgarians.

An aerial view shows deserted streets around Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, and the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2020. (Umit Bektas / Reuters)

The green of nature and historical houses accompany the trees on the skirts of Zigana Mountain at the altitude of 2 thousand 50 meters on the Historical Silk Road in the Torul district in Black Sea province of Gumushane. (Veysel Kara / AA)

Source: TRT World