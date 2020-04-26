Fast News

Fahrettin Koca ordered the plane to bring back Emrullah Gulusken, 47, and his four children to Turkey from Malmo.

The ambulance plane, which landed at Malmo Sturup Airport, took off at 9:00 am with Emrullah Guluşken and his four children. (AA)

Turkey has sent an ambulance plane to bring home one of its citizens who was not treated in Sweden although he tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

Koca tweeted that Emrullah Gulusken, 47, and his four children has left Malmo for Turkey.

Bir kız evlat, COVID-19 hastası babası için hiçbirimizin unutamayacağı bir şey yaptı. Ülkemiz harekete geçti. Ambulans uçağımız sabah İsveç’ten hastamızı aldı. Birazdan Ankara’da olacak. (Sevgili Leyla, biz 25 bin hastamızı iyileştirdik. İnşallah Emrullah Bey de iyileşecek.) pic.twitter.com/J5xvaOFZHg — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) April 26, 2020

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Sunday tweeted that Turkey was not insensitive to this situation and had launched a rescue operation with directives from the Presidency.

İsveç’te yaşayan vatandaşımız Emrullah Gülüşken’in Kovid- 19 testi pozitif çıkmasına rağmen tedavi edilmedi. Devletimiz elbette bu duruma duyarsız kalmadı. Emrullah Bey’i ambulans uçakla ülkemize getiriyoruz. Cumhurbaşkanımızın liderliğinde milletimiz için çalışıyoruz. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) April 26, 2020

Gulusken’s daughter, Samira, shared a video on social media about her father’s situation and asked for help.

She said after her father experienced fever and shortness of breath, she called hospitals but did not receive a return call.

Turkey's Embassy in Stockholm and Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) contacted the family and Koca talked to the younger Gulusken.

"After a doctor came home and checked my father, he called the ambulance and asked to be taken to the hospital. After being hospitalised, he was diagnosed with the Covid-19. Despite this, they sent my father back home," she told Anadolu Agency.

Source: AA