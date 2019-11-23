Fast News

The first joint ground patrols took place on November 1 near the Ras Al Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River as part of a deal reached between Ankara and Moscow in October.

Turkish and Russian troops carry out the 10th joint ground patrols in the east of Euphrates, in Syria's Ras Al Ayn on November 23, 2019. (AA)

Turkey announced on Saturday that Turkish troops in northern Syria completed a 10th round of joint patrols with Russia as part of a deal reached in October.

"Turkish and Russian units have completed their tenth joint land patrol according to plan in the Ras Al Ayn – Qamishli sector east of the Euphrates, with four vehicles each and accompanying UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles]," the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the ninth patrols were carried out in the Ayn Al Arab region.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

