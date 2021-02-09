Fast News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced 10 goals as he revealed the country’s domestic space programme for the next 10 years, which will include the country's first national observation satellite.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces National Space Program at the Culture and Congress Centre on February 9, 2021. (AA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled Turkey's National Space Program, which he says will carry the country to the upper tier of the global space race.

"Our primary and most important goal in the National Space Program is to make the first contact with the Moon in the 100th anniversary of our Republic," said Erdogan on Tuesday.

He announced the program, prepared by the Turkish Space Agency and led by the Industry and Technology Ministry, at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Centre in the capital Ankara.

The program includes the launch of satellite Gokturk 3 to provide high-resolution images in all conditions and the country's first national observation satellite Imece.

Imece will launch in 2022, Erdogan said.

LIVE: Turkey’s President Erdogan speaks at an event introducing national space programme and projects https://t.co/uUXr8dHhxY — PresserWatch (@PresserWatch) February 9, 2021

Satellites

Erdogan said two satellites have been launched into space already, a communication satellite, Turksat 5A, and an intelligence satellite, Gokturk 2.

High-resolution provider Gokturk 3 will be sent soon and Turksat 6A is set to launch in 2022.

Goals of programme

Unveiling the programme, President Erdogan also outlined its primary objectives saying the "primary and most important goal in the National Space Program is to make the first contact with the Moon in the 100th anniversary of the republic."

We will realise the first launch that will bring our spacecraft into close orbit with international cooperation. "At the end of 2023, we will reach the Moon with our national and unique hybrid rocket that we will fire in near-Earth orbit and land hard," he added.

"Our second goal in the National Space Program is to create a trademark that can compete with the world in the field of next-generation satellite development ''

In the second stage we planned in 2028, we will take our vehicle into close orbit, and we will make the first launch with these national rockets."

The third goal in the National Space Program is to develop a regional positioning and timing system."

The fourth objective is to provide access to space and establish a spaceport."

The next goal is to increase competence in space by investing in what is called space weather or meteorology."

The sixth target is setting up astronomical observation posts and to bring Turkey to a higher level when it comes to tracking space objects from the ground."

Seventh goal is to further develop the economy of the country's space industry."

The next goal in our space program is to establish a space technology development zone."

The ninth goal is to develop our effective and competent human resources in the field of space."

The tenth and final goal in the Space Program is to send a Turkish citizen to space," Erdogan said.

Source: AA