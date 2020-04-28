Fast News

Ankara has so far delivered aid to at least 57 countries to help fight the pandemic.

Turkish military cargo plane carrying medical equipment for the US departs from Ankara on April 28, 2020. (AA)

Turkey has sent medical equipment to the US to help in its efforts to combat Covid-19.

A Turkish military cargo plane left Ankara for the US on Tuesday carrying 500,000 surgical masks, 40,000 hazmat suits, 2,000 litres of disinfectant and 1,500 goggles, 400 N95 masks and 500 face shields.

"At a time when even developed countries are asking for Turkey’s support, we have offered our support to a wide geography, from the Balkans to Africa," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Ambassador Satterfield’s Statement on Turkish Medical Supply Donations to the United States 🇺🇸🙏🇹🇷✈️https://t.co/Fi1OIDUJ6k — U.S. Embassy Turkey #EvdeKal #StayHome (@USEmbassyTurkey) April 28, 2020

"We are sending medical aid to the US on Tuesday consisting of surgical masks, N95 masks, hazmat suits and disinfectants," Erdogan said.

The US remains the epicentre of the pandemic with the most number of deaths and infections from Covid-19.

The Turkish people believe that global solidarity is the only way to respond to COVID-19 — a global threat.



Turkey already helped 55 countries during the pandemic.



We pledge to help our friends and allies in need. pic.twitter.com/GxBUK97RL1 — Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications (@Communications) April 27, 2020

After the outbreak started in Wuhan, China towards the end of 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread to 210 countries and territories and two international conveyances.

The US is followed by Europe in being the worst-hit region.

Globally, the virus has infected over 3 million people and has claimed over 210,000 lives.

Source: AA