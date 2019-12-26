Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and he will present legislation to parliament in January for deployment to the north African country.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of provincial heads at headquarters of the Justice and Development (AK) Party on December 26, 2019 in Ankara, Turkey. (AA)

The Turkish parliament will in January vote on a motion to send troops to Syria to support the UN-backed government in Tripoli, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"We will present the motion to send troops (to Libya) as soon as parliament resumes" on January 7, Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

"God willing, we will pass it in parliament on January 8-9 and thus respond to an invitation" from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), he said.

Erdogan's comments come after Turkey's parliament on Saturday ratified a security and military cooperation deal with the Libyan government of Fayez al Sarraj.

But a separate motion is needed to send boots on the grounds.

Erdogan on Wednesday paid an unannounced visit to Tunisia with his defence minister and spy chief to discuss ways of reaching a ceasefire in Libya.

Civil war in Libya in 2011 resulted in pro-GNA militias and strongman Khalifa Haftar's militia vying for control of the North African country.

Erdogan has in recent weeks vowed to increase military support to the GNA if needed as it battles Haftar, who launched an offensive in April to seize the capital.

Turkey and Qatar back the GNA, while Haftar has received support from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia, all of whom have tense relations with Turkey.

Erdogan said he also agreed with Tunisia to support the Sarraj government in Libya against the warlord Haftar.

Moscow last month denied reports in the New York Times that it had sent had mercenaries to fight on Haftar's side, while the UN has also accused the strongman's forces of recruiting fighters from Sudan.

"They are helping a warlord. We are responding to an invitation from the legitimate government of Libya," Erdogan said on Thursday. "That is our difference."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies