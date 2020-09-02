Fast News

Current trade volume between both countries amounted to $4.8 billion in 2019 while both sides plan to sign Free Trade Agreement to deepen economic ties.

Turkey and Ukraine have discussed steps to increase the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday that she had a "fruitful phone call" with her Ukrainian counterpart, Ihor Petrasko.

"The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) planned to be signed between the two countries aims to deepen economic-commercial relations," Pekcan said, adding that it will be an important milestone in achieving the targeted trade volume.

Separately, Petrasko tweeted: "Our goal today is to find a solution for both sides to restart negotiations and finalise the FTA."

Strategic ties

Relations between Turkey and Ukraine gained the status of a strategic partnership with the establishment of the High Level Strategic Council in 2011.

To strengthen economic and people-to-people contacts, a passport-free regime was introduced in 2017.

Trade volume between the two countries amounted to $4.8 billion in 2019.

Tourism is also an important area of cooperation. As many as 1.6 million Ukrainians visited Turkey last year.

