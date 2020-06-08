Fast News

Turkey and the United States are approaching a new era in Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told national broadcaster TRT soon after a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a broadcast of TRT in Ankara, Turkey on June 8, 2020. (AA)

"After our call this evening, there could be a new era between the US and Turkey regarding the (Libya) process, we had agreements," Erdogan said.

He also stressed that Turkey stands by Libya's UN-recognised government against the putschist Khalifa Haftar and those who support him.

Touting the strategic gains on the battlefield by Libya’s army, retaking areas from Haftar militias, he said Haftar will be excluded from any political solution in Libya.

Erdogan also said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's claims that it does not have any soldiers in Libya.

Following the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the UN.

The government and the Western parts of the country have been under attack by Haftar's militants since April 2019, with over 1,000 killed.

Groups behind violations working with YPG/PKK terror groups

During the call, Erdogan told Trump about his concerns that those behind the recent violence and looting during protests in the US are working with the YPG/PKK, a terrorist group operating in northern Syria, said a statement by the directorate.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Handling of coronavirus

On the apparently waning coronavirus pandemic, Erdogan said he was satisfied with the way the country handled the virus, adding that there are around 60,000 orders for Turkey's domestic ventilators.

Turkey was well prepared and learned from the mistakes of other counties and therefore boosted the production of medical equipment, he said.

Erdogan also said that the government made sure there was no price hikes or hoarding of medical equipment.

Source: AA