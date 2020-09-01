Fast News

The Turkish Foreign Ministry underlined that at a time of ongoing efforts to reduce tension in the eastern Mediterranean, the US making such a decision is incompatible with the spirit of alliance. (AA)

Turkey has said the US decision to partially lift arms embargo from Greek Cypriots poisons hopes for peace in eastern Mediterranean and is incompatible with the spirit of alliance.

The move ignores the equality and balance between the two peoples on the island, Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, adding it will definitely hurt efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue.

"We expect the US to reconsider its decision and support existing efforts to establish peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

Turkey, as a guarantor country for Cyprus, will resolutely take the necessary steps to guarantee the security of the Turkish Cypriots in accordance with its legal and historical responsibility, the ministry added.

Decades-old dispute

Following the forcible 1963 division of the island of Cyprus by the Greek Cypriots, the Turkish Cypriots suffered under a campaign of ethnic violence.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus' annexation to Greece, Ankara intervened as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded.

For many decades, there were talks to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure.

The latest round, held with the participation of the guarantor countries – Turkey, Greece, and the UK – ended without a breakthrough in 2017 in Switzerland.

UN intervention

In 2004, the plan of then-UN chief Kofi Annan for a solution was accepted by the Turkish Cypriots but rejected by the Greek Cypriots in referendums held on both sides of the island.

In a recent report, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that "new ideas" may be needed for settling the issue of the island.

Source: AA