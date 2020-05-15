Fast News

Two aid workers were killed and one wounded after PKK terrorists opened fire on social workers delivering aid amid the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

Turkish security officials arrested members of PKK-linked HDP early Friday as part of a terror investigation. (AA)

Turkey’s President Erdogan has condemned Thursday’s PKK terror attack on two social workers who were delivering aid in eastern Turkey.

"The treacherous attack against Vefa Social Support Group officials carried out by the terrorist group PKK in the Ozalp district of Van yesterday, has once again exposed the abhorrent face of the terrorist group trying to hide behind the curtains," Erdogan tweeted on Friday.

He also wished "God's grace on the martyrs from the attack," adding that the PKK would pay the price for it.

The victims were carrying aid related to the coronavirus outbreak when gunmen opened fire with rifles, also wounding a bystander.

Perpetrators of attack connected to HDP

After arresting 38 suspects over alleged links to the terror attack, it was found out that six of the suspects had links to the HDP.

The HDP is an opposition party with links to the PKK terror organisation.

Its members have been routinely detained and arrested for providing support and aid to the PKK terror organisation.

The six suspects worked as district head and administrators for the HDP in Ozalp district.

Politicians, academics, journalists, writers and lawyers, called for the PKK to be condemned for the terror attack.

In a mutual statement, it was pointed out that one of the most successful organisations in the coronavirus struggle was the Vefa Social Support Group.

"The PKK struck us with our beautiful Vefa organization," the statement said.

The statement called on all segments of society, unions and professional organisations, political parties, human rights organisations and other civil society organisations and all citizens of Turkey to condemn the PKK.

In a statement, the National Defense Ministry also slammed the PKK terror group for the "treacherous" attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Diyarbakir mothers protest PKK abductions

The sit-in protest against the PKK terror group continues in the southeastern Diyarbakir province of Turkey, with parents demanding the return of their kidnapped children.

The protesters, camped outside the offices of the opposition HDP, are demanding that their children kidnapped by the PKK/YPG terrorists be returned.

Dozens of mothers started the protest on September 3, 2019, outside the offices of the HDP, accusing the members of the party of brainwashing their children and urging them to join the PKK terror group.

Solmaz Ovunc, a mother whose child was abducted by the terror group at the age of 15, called on her son to surrender to security forces.

“Come, my child. Those who surrendered are happy and peaceful by the side of their mothers and fathers. I’m waiting for you,” she said.

The weeping mother accused the HDP of tricking her child into joining the terror group and said brainwashing of the children led to tears of mothers.

Referring to Thursday’s terror attack in eastern Van province, where two social workers helping needy people were killed, the mother said she condemned the PKK terrorists for their oppression.

People in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

Source: AA