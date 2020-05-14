Fast News

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed Covid-19 developments, situation in Syria and Libya.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly 62nd Annual Session in Istanbul, Turkey, November 21, 2016. (Reuters)

Turkey’s president and the head of NATO over the phone discussed the coronavirus and steps to take in the post-pandemic period, said country's Directorate of Communications on Thursday.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey for its support with medical equipment to other Allies and partners.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jens Stoltenberg also discussed the latest developments in Syria and Libya.

According to NATO's statement, Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that NATO will continue to take all measures to ensure the collective defence of all Allies and its position remains consistent in the situation in Libya.

"NATO is prepared to help Libya in the area of defence and security institution building, in response to the request by the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord to assist the GNA to strengthen its security institutions," the NATO statement said.

The Secretary General also recalled that all parties should respect the UN arms embargo, as reaffirmed at the Berlin International Conference on Libya in January.

After originating in China last December, Covid-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 300,300 worldwide, with total infections exceeding 4.4 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.57 million, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies