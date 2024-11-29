Police remove pro-Palestine protesters disrupting New York Thanksgiving parade

Police have intervened during a Thanksgiving parade in New York City, removing pro-Palestine protesters who sought to voice their message amid the festive celebrations. The incident occurred on November 28, as demonstrators aimed to draw attention to their cause, creating a momentary disruption in the traditional event.

As tensions mounted, law enforcement officials took action to disperse the crowd, leading to several arrests. This intervention has sparked discussions on the balance between free speech and public order during major public assemblies.