What is the political future of Israeli PM Netanyahu as judicial reform protests continue?
03:44
World
Thousands of Israelis are still protesting in Tel Aviv and other cities against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan. However, this is the first major protest since Netanyahu announced his administration was pausing the plan. Dan Arbell, former deputy chief of mission at Israel’s embassy in Washington, explains. #Israel #Netanyahu #JudicialReform
April 4, 2023
