26:00
World
Can stability be restored in France amidst Macron's pension reforms?
With over a million furious citizens taking to the streets, the ongoing protests in France have become increasingly violent. President Macron refuses to back down on pension reform arguing reforms are necessary for the country's benefit. Protesters are accusing him of setting the nation ablaze. As the protests have continue without any signs of abating, can France restore stability and calm the situation? Guests: Isabelle Attard French Anarchist Federation Member Patricia Chagnon European Parliament Member Philippe Marliere Professor of French and European Politics at University College London
March 24, 2023
