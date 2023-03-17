POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes
02:13
World
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes
The International Criminal Court in the Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights are accused of war crimes in connections with the deportation of children from occupied Ukraine to Russia. Russia does not recognise the court and has rejected the allegations. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
March 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?