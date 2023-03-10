World Share

One on One - South African Member of Parliament Mandla Mandela

South Africa's history has been marked by a system of racial segregation known as apartheid. South Africans have struggled with institutionalised racism imposed by the country's white minority government from 1948 to 1994. Nelson Mandela played a pivotal role in ending apartheid and promoting democracy and equality in South Africa. He spent 27 years in prison for his activism, but upon his release he became the country's first black president in 1994, serving until 1999. TRT World sat down with his grandson and South African Member of Parliament Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela to talk about his grandfather's legacy and Türkiye's relationship with South Africa. Mandla continues to inspire people around the world with his ongoing fight against racism and oppression. #OneonOne #MandlaMandela