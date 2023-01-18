What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

World Share

Will an early election in Pakistan resolve the political turmoil?

Pakistan's opposition party, led by former prime minister Imran Khan has dissolved its provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province, putting pressure on the Sharif government. Will this see the country hold early elections? Guests: Saleem Mandviwalla Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Fawad Chaudhry Senior Member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Amir Zia Pakistani Journalist