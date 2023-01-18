POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will an early election in Pakistan resolve the political turmoil?
25:30
World
Will an early election in Pakistan resolve the political turmoil?
Pakistan's opposition party, led by former prime minister Imran Khan has dissolved its provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province, putting pressure on the Sharif government. Will this see the country hold early elections? Guests: Saleem Mandviwalla Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Fawad Chaudhry Senior Member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Amir Zia Pakistani Journalist
January 18, 2023
