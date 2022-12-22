POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cavusoglu: Sweden has become a desirable place for terror groups
Turkiye has accused Sweden of being a centre of attraction for terror-linked groups. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has been holding talks with his Swedish counterpart in Ankara. Cavusoglu went on to say that Turkiye appreciates Stockholm's steps so far in the fight against terrorism but warned there's a lot more to do. Suay Nilhan Acikalın from Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University discusses Ankara’s security concerns and demands. #Cavusoglu #Sweden #PKKTerrorists
December 22, 2022
