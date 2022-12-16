World Share

UN: Gross human rights violation mark Ukraine war

The UN's human rights chief has accused Russia of gross violations of international human rights in Ukraine. Volker Turk's report documents the killings of 440 civilians by Russian armed forces in the first 41 days of the conflict, many through summary executions. Maria Popova, associate professor of political science at McGill University, unpacks what could be the consequences for these alleged rights violations.