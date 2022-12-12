POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why does Serbia’s Vucic want to send troops to Kosovo?
Why does Serbia’s Vucic want to send troops to Kosovo?
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has asked for NATO's permission to deploy a thousand troops to Kosovo, saying it will help stabilise the region. Ethnic Serbs make up the majority in Kosovo's north, and many are unhappy with the Kosovar government for introducing laws they consider discriminatory. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognise it. Dusan Janjic from the Forum for Ethnic Relations discusses the tension in northern Kosovo and explains why the Serbian president is requesting a troop deployment. #Vucic #Serbia #Kosovo
December 12, 2022
