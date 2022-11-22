POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nine women among people flogged in public by the Taliban this month
Nine women were among a group of people who were publicly lashed 39 times earlier this month in Afghanistan. This is the first time this kind of violent punishment has been carried out by the Taliban since it retook power in the country last year. It wasn't clear what led to the sentencing, which was announced by the Taliban's Supreme Court spokesperson. It happened in the northeastern province of Takhar. Obaidullah Baheer from the American University of Afghanistan weighs in on the increasing suffering Afghan women face. #Taliban #Afghanistan #Women
November 22, 2022
