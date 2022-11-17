POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil’s Lula da Silva vows to reverse Amazon deforestation in speech at COP27
06:02
World
Brazil’s Lula da Silva vows to reverse Amazon deforestation in speech at COP27
Brazil's incoming president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to undo what he called the environmental destruction caused by current president Jair Bolsonaro in his address to the COP27. Lula has pledged to work towards zero deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and called for Brazil to host the 2025 climate talks in the region. Octavio Ferraz from King's College London discusses whether Lula can live up to his pledge of zero deforestation of the Amazon rain forest. #Brazil #Amazon #COP27
November 17, 2022
