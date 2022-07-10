World Share

Will Scotland hold a referendum next year?

Eight years since Scotland voted to stay part of the United Kingdom, the Scottish National Party wants another stab at gaining independence. The country’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has set October next year as the date for a vote. But, its plans could be blocked by the British government. Sturgeon has threatened legal action to make sure the vote goes ahead. Could this be the end of the 300-year old union? GUESTS: Iain Lawson Former National Executive for SNP Akash Paun Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government John Lloyd Contributing Editor at the Financial Times Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.