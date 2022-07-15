POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China narrowly escapes economic contraction in second quarter
03:55
BizTech
China narrowly escapes economic contraction in second quarter
China's economy narrowly escaped a contraction in the second quarter, when strict lockdowns paralysed major cities across the country. GDP grew by just 0.4% in the three months to June, over the same period last year. Guido Cozzi is a professor of Macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. He tells us what China's economic slowdown means for the rest of the global economy. #China #GDP #Slowdown
July 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?