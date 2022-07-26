BizTech Share

Bitcoin: Why is the largest cryptocurrency crashing?

Cryptocurrency has been rocked by a $2 trillion crash, even the best known token, Bitcoin, has stumbled. But some market watchers fear it has further to fall. These fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrencies could threaten the stability of the world’s financial systems - at a time when many are struggling to recover from the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic. But what’s behind this year’s crypto crash? GUESTS: Max Engelen Head of sales at CryptoCompare Vicky Pryce Chief Economic Adviser to the Centre for Economics and Business Research Brad Yasar Cryptocurrency Advisor Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.