Washington and Tehran working on reviving Iran nuclear agreement
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson has accused Washington of "procrastinating" in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Nasser Kanaani said Tehran wants a sustainable deal that preserves its legitimate rights. This as world powers and Iran are working on restoring the landmark 2015 nuclear accord that was scrapped by the Trump administration. Under the deal, Tehran is expected to curb its nuclear programme in return for economic sanctions relief.
August 22, 2022
