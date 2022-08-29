POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN suspends talks around treaty to protect the high seas
02:00
World
UN suspends talks around treaty to protect the high seas
In less than a decade, the climate crisis has evolved from a hotly-debated theory into an actual existential threat to life on earth - including to humans. Climate scientists say the oceans absorb around ninety percent of excess heat caused by greenhouse gas emissions. We're already seeing a higher frequency of severe weather events: droughts, floods, wildfires, and storms. But while humans are behind the problem, they can't seem to agree on a solution.
August 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?