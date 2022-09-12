POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Solomon Islands’ election delay linked to China’s influence?
04:56
World
Is Solomon Islands’ election delay linked to China’s influence?
Tenions are brewing in the Solomon Islands after parliament passed a vote to delay general elections scheduled for next year. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare argued that it would be logistically difficult to host the Pacific Games and an election in the same year. But his opponents believe the move is a power grab. Sogavare is also under fire for recently signing a security pact with China. Shahar Hameiri from the University of Queensland weighs in. #SolomonIsland #ManassehSogavare #China
September 12, 2022
