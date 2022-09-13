POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya's Ruto challenged to tackle food, fuel prices, rising public debt
World
After previous election violence in Kenya, a peaceful transition of power has taken place in Nairobi. William Ruto has been sworn in as the country's fifth president after his narrow election victory. Several people were injured during a stampede when they tried to force their way into the stadium where the event was taking place. Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the losing presidential candidate's complaints about the results, and Raila Odinga did not attend the ceremony. Kubra Akkoc reports.
September 13, 2022
