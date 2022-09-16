POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The 'Special Relationship’ | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:05
World
The 'Special Relationship’ | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Since World War II, the US and the UK have enjoyed what Winston Churchill labeled a ‘special’ relationship. Could the end of the Queen’s decades-old reign which cemented the special relationship, bring about change between the two allies? GUESTS: Tara Sonenshine, Former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs; James Vaughn, Professor of History at University of Chicago; Elizabeth Norton, Historian
September 16, 2022
