Across The Balkans: Exclusive Interview with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani

NATO should accelerate the membership process for Kosovo and Bosnia in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine says Vjosa Osmani, the President of Kosovo. Meanwhile, her country has asked the United States to establish a permanent military base in Kosovo. Osmani says speeding up NATO membership is needed to guarantee peace and stability, not just in Kosovo, but in the Western Balkans in general. In an exclusive interview for TRT World, President Osmani talks about the impact the Russian attack on Ukraine will have on the Balkans, Kosovo's aspiring NATO and EU membership, as well as Belgrade - Pristina talks and the refugee crisis following the war in Ukraine. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp