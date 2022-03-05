World Share

The Horse Whisperer

We know that horses are social creatures. It’s been proven that their memories are outstanding. They not only understand our words and emotions, but they remember us as well. Janbi Ceylan is a horse trainer in Türkiye. Coming from a Circassian background, he lived in Russia, Jordan and Ukraine for years, and worked in circuses as an equestrian acrobat. He put all the knowledge and experience gained through his circus career into horse-whispering. Known for his ability to enter into the spirit of the horses and train them as well as his mounted acrobatics skills, Janbi Ceylan has even taken part in “Dirilis Ertugrul—one of the most popular TV series in Türkiye in recent years. #HorseWhisperer #HorseTraining