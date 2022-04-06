World Share

HRW: Malian army, suspected Russian fighters killed 300 civilians

An investigation by Human Rights Watch has accused Mali's armed forces of killing around 300 civilians over five days last month. Witnesses say the soldiers were helped by a group of Russian speakers who are believed to be from the private paramilitary company Wagner Group. Corinne Dufka, Human Rights Watch's West Africa director, sheds more light on this report.